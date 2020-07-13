Home Depot workbench sale: Up to 30% off Husky, stainless steel tops, more Monday, 13 July 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

Home Depot has launched a new sale this morning, taking *up to 30% off* workbenches from top brands like Husky, MetalTech, and more. Free shipping is available on the entire lot. Our top pick is the Husky 4-foot Solid Wood Top Workbench at *$265.99*. Originally $380, we’ve seen it trend around $350 lately. Today’s deal is $9 less than our previous mention. If you’re looking for a low-key way to build out a workspace in your garage, this option from Husky will provide 4-feet of solid wood counter along with a built-in pegboard that gives you room to store tools. A single drawer slides out to reveal dedicated storage for your tools and more. Adjustable legs at the bottom ensure that your counter is at just the right height. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional top picks and more.







