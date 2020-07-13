Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Home Depot workbench sale: Up to 30% off Husky, stainless steel tops, more

9to5Toys Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Home Depot has launched a new sale this morning, taking *up to 30% off* workbenches from top brands like Husky, MetalTech, and more. Free shipping is available on the entire lot. Our top pick is the Husky 4-foot Solid Wood Top Workbench at *$265.99*. Originally $380, we’ve seen it trend around $350 lately. Today’s deal is $9 less than our previous mention. If you’re looking for a low-key way to build out a workspace in your garage, this option from Husky will provide 4-feet of solid wood counter along with a built-in pegboard that gives you room to store tools. A single drawer slides out to reveal dedicated storage for your tools and more. Adjustable legs at the bottom ensure that your counter is at just the right height. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional top picks and more.

more…

The post Home Depot workbench sale: Up to 30% off Husky, stainless steel tops, more appeared first on 9to5Toys.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The pandemic has a lot of Americans rethinking how they traditionally shop for groceries [Video]

The pandemic has a lot of Americans rethinking how they traditionally shop for groceries

Nearly seven in 10 Americans believe the traditional grocery store run will be a thing of the past due to COVID-19, according to new research.The study asked 2,000 Americans about how their views on..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published
Americans cherishing more time with their family during COVID-19 pandemic [Video]

Americans cherishing more time with their family during COVID-19 pandemic

Seventy-five percent of Americans have been able to witness a key moment in their child's life that they otherwise may have missed while they've been in self-isolation, according to a new survey. The..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published
SSPs Have Critical Role In OTT Ad Sales: Essence’s Fisher [Video]

SSPs Have Critical Role In OTT Ad Sales: Essence’s Fisher

In a medium where more of the ad inventory is sold by the people who actually make the content, the software they use to facilitate transactions will have an increasingly important role. After a decade..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 05:18Published

Tweets about this

anith

Anith Gopal Home Depot workbench sale: Up to 30% off Husky, stainless steel tops, more https://t.co/eNwfORmDNu 16 minutes ago

9to5toys

9to5Toys Home Depot workbench sale: Up to 30% off Husky, stainless steel tops, more https://t.co/WzZsLPaDsE by @trevorjd14 28 minutes ago