Which U.S. states are using Apple’s Exposure Notification API for COVID-19 contact tracing?
Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
*Update July 13: *Six weeks after the release of this feature for iPhone and Android, zero U.S. states have released apps that support contact tracing. This post will absolutely be updated when contract tracing apps in the U.S. debut, but the update date will only change if new apps are available.
Apple and Google announced plans to build COVID-19 tracing into iPhone and Android operating systems on April 10. The move marked a major partnership between the top two mobile operating system competitors in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19. Platform updates to enable the COVID-19 contact tracing feature on iOS and Android were publicly released 40 days later on May 20.
So how do you participate in COVID-19 contact tracing efforts with your smartphone?
In this story, 9to5Mac is tracking which U.S. states are committed to supporting the Exposure Notifications API in iOS and Android apps, which states are against using the contact tracing method, and which states are undecided.
