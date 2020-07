Adam K @Lilstevie317 @AEWrestling @AllieWrestling @TheBrandiRhodes @tntdrama @TonyKhan I agree. I like their look, and the… https://t.co/xSztrXVbcV 2 minutes ago Hugh Dalzell @_AthleticMuscle @Oliphillips03 @Joonyk1 @cpenguina @BBCNews I've been called white trash.. literally..where I stay… https://t.co/pU6XZXAGDq 5 minutes ago 🧸🥀 @jimmynutrigrain @LowEnd_Jack @2Taurean2U @_princesscierra He misspelled one word. You all knew what he meant. You… https://t.co/OL8eX9MLZk 5 minutes ago Timón @rot8infinity Absolutely agree, I'm glad we agree there. It just happens that many people around qanon don't seem t… https://t.co/I3ILwgnZrH 5 minutes ago Young Bull RT @Zero2Turbo: Warp speed off the line! Porsche claim that the Taycan Turbo S hits 100km/h in 2.8s but a few publications around the worl… 6 minutes ago WormKnife 666; You seem like an alright guy, even if we may not agree on the same things, it’s cool that you just go for it regardless! 6 minutes ago Gabi @JeronHennon I completely agree with you. He can definitely skew the numbers to make himself seem better for the up… https://t.co/mdh1omBO1i 7 minutes ago AJ @livinthrudagays Couldn't agree more. I immediately think of kat of course but there are many others. It makes it s… https://t.co/ewa4XvLZ1T 9 minutes ago