Business Insider Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
One Silicon Valley venture firm will invest up to $100,000 in startups founded by college students taking a gap year to become entrepreneurs· Early-stage venture firm Contrary Capital announced Tuesday that it will invest up to $100,000 in each of five startups founded by student teams that take a gap year during the upcoming academic year.
· Applications for the program opened Tuesday and will be available until mid-August. The program will run roughly the length...
