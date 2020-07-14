One Silicon Valley venture firm will invest up to $100,000 in startups founded by college students taking a gap year to become entrepreneurs Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ( 5 days ago )

· Early-stage venture firm Contrary Capital announced Tuesday that it will invest up to $100,000 in each of five startups founded by student teams that take a gap year during the upcoming academic year.

