When colleagues accused Mark Zuckerberg's personal security chief of racism and harassment, the family said there was no evidence. In sworn declarations, 3 workers said otherwise. (FB) Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ( 5 days ago )

· Two former workers and one current staffer in Mark Zuckerberg's private family office accused his former personal security chief of racist and sexist conduct, including using the n-word, calling an employee a "ghetto hoodrat," and calling Black Lives Matter a "terrorist organization."

