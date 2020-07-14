Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

When colleagues accused Mark Zuckerberg's personal security chief of racism and harassment, the family said there was no evidence. In sworn declarations, 3 workers said otherwise. (FB)

Business Insider Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
When colleagues accused Mark Zuckerberg's personal security chief of racism and harassment, the family said there was no evidence. In sworn declarations, 3 workers said otherwise. (FB)· Two former workers and one current staffer in Mark Zuckerberg's private family office accused his former personal security chief of racist and sexist conduct, including using the n-word, calling an employee a "ghetto hoodrat," and calling Black Lives Matter a "terrorist organization."
· The accusations come from previously...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

COO Sheryl Sandberg Says Facebook Will Work Harder to Curb Hate Speech [Video]

COO Sheryl Sandberg Says Facebook Will Work Harder to Curb Hate Speech

COO Sheryl Sandberg Says Facebook Will Work Harder to Curb Hate Speech The platform's Chief Operating Officer made the statement before a meeting with civil rights leaders. Sheryl Sandberg, via a blog..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:43Published
Mark Zuckerberg: Advertisers will be back on Facebook 'soon enough' [Video]

Mark Zuckerberg: Advertisers will be back on Facebook 'soon enough'

Mark Zuckerberg: Advertisers will be back on Facebook 'soon enough' Several big name brands, including Unilever and Coca-Cola, have pulled all advertising from Facebook for 30 days as part of a..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:39Published
Covid update: 2 lakh+ Maha tally; Bihar CM’s test; Kolkata suspends flights [Video]

Covid update: 2 lakh+ Maha tally; Bihar CM’s test; Kolkata suspends flights

From Maharashtra crossed 2 lakh cases of Covid-19 to Kolkata suspending flights for a brief period in July, here are the top updates on coronavirus pandemic. World Health organization (WHO) lauded..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:18Published

Tweets about this

MatthewBParksSr

Gucci [email protected] When colleagues accused Mark Zuckerberg's personal security chief of racism and harassment, the family said there w… https://t.co/zlUYrMb85z 2 days ago

robaeprice

Rob Price RT @nichcarlson: New from @robaeprice and @beckpeterson… When colleagues accused Mark Zuckerberg's personal security chief of racism and… 2 days ago

jazzdrummer420

Jazz Drummer When colleagues accused Mark Zuckerberg's personal security chief of racism and harassment, the family said there w… https://t.co/j802bRxeH1 3 days ago

WaterwayRealty

Mott Kornicki When colleagues accused Mark Zuckerberg's personal security chief of racism and harassment, the family said there w… https://t.co/kobn5MJDX2 3 days ago

DrivenByKenneth

DRIVEN BY PASSION When colleagues accused Mark Zuckerberg's personal security chief of racism and harassment, the family said there w… https://t.co/0FT2K8n7wA 3 days ago

DigFinNews

DigitalFinanceNews RT @crash_signal: When colleagues accused Mark Zuckerberg's personal security chief of racism and harassment, the family said there was no… 3 days ago

lornajo1958

Lorna Miller 🗽🌊🇺🇸 RT @VictoriaVanHor7: Zukerberg is a racist Republican. When colleagues accused Mark Zuckerberg's personal security chief of racism and ha… 3 days ago

clakor54

MeMyself When colleagues accused Mark Zuckerberg's personal security chief of racism and harassment, the family said there w… https://t.co/yAnFqFBvvP 3 days ago