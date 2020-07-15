Global  
 

Comment: Apple didn't win the Irish tax case – the EU lost it (for now)

9to5Mac Wednesday, 15 July 2020
We today got a ruling in the long-running Irish tax case, but while we can say that Apple won the case, it would probably be more accurate to say that the European Union lost it. The court ruled not that the EU was wrong, but rather that it hadn’t proven its case ‘to the requisite legal standard.’

That’s a polite way for a judge to tell the losing side that they failed to properly prepare their case, and to imply that the outcome would have been different if they’d done their homework …

