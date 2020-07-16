Twitter Accounts Of Elon Musk, Bezos, Jo Biden, Obama & Others Hacked
Thursday, 16 July 2020 () In one of the biggest coordinated attacks, the Twitter accounts of famous people and companies were compromised by Bitcoin scammers. Accounts of celebrities like President Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Kanye West, and Michael Bloomberg were hacked. Official accounts of companies, including Apple, also suffered the attack. In tweets posted by the […]
Twitter users were utterly confused when they saw Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos among many other famous public figures offer money in return for donations in the cryptocurrency bitoin. This was a massive hack of twitter which exposed serious problems with the platform. twitter is trying to fix...
High-profile Twitter accounts, including those of Barack Obama, Elon Musk and Kanye West, have been hacked as part of a widespread cryptocurrency scam.The accounts, which have large Twitter followings,..
Twitter appears to have completely disabled the ability for some accounts to send new tweets following a massive hack on the...