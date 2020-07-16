Twitter Accounts Of Elon Musk, Bezos, Jo Biden, Obama & Others Hacked

Global  
 

In one of the biggest coordinated attacks, the Twitter accounts of famous people and companies were compromised by Bitcoin scammers. Accounts of celebrities like President Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Kanye West, and Michael Bloomberg were hacked. Official accounts of companies, including Apple, also suffered the attack. In tweets posted by the […]

 Twitter users were utterly confused when they saw Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos among many other famous public figures offer money in return for donations in the cryptocurrency bitoin. This was a massive hack of twitter which exposed serious problems with the platform. twitter is trying to fix...

