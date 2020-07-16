Twitter Accounts Of Elon Musk, Bezos, Jo Biden, Obama & Others Hacked Thursday, 16 July 2020 ( 54 minutes ago )

In one of the biggest coordinated attacks, the Twitter accounts of famous people and companies were compromised by Bitcoin scammers. Accounts of celebrities like President Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Kanye West, and Michael Bloomberg were hacked. Official accounts of companies, including Apple, also suffered the attack. In tweets posted by the […]



The post Twitter Accounts Of Elon Musk, Bezos, Jo Biden, Obama & Others Hacked appeared first on Fossbytes. 👓 View full article

