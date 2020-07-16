Netflix shares its 10 most popular original movies of all time
Thursday, 16 July 2020 () · Netflix provided a list of its 10 most popular original movies of all time to Bloomberg on Wednesday.
· The list includes "Extraction," "Bird Box," and "The Irishman."
· Netflix counts a view if an account watches at least two minutes of a movie or TV series.
