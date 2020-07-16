Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Netflix shares its 10 most popular original movies of all time

Business Insider Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Netflix shares its 10 most popular original movies of all time· Netflix provided a list of its 10 most popular original movies of all time to Bloomberg on Wednesday.
· The list includes "Extraction," "Bird Box," and "The Irishman."
· Netflix counts a view if an account watches at least two minutes of a movie or TV series.
· Visit Business Insider's homepage for more...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: WatchMojo - Published
News video: Top 10 Netflix Romance Movie Couples

Top 10 Netflix Romance Movie Couples 11:28

 Love is in the air and these Netflix romance movie couples are proof. For this list, we’ll be looking at our favorite pairings from Netflix original films.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The 5 Most Popular Shows On Netflix [Video]

The 5 Most Popular Shows On Netflix

The top 5 most popular shows on Netflix right now according to HuffPost "Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich" The Netflix original gameshow "Floor is Lava" "The Babysitters Club" "Warrior Nun" starring Alba..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:32Published
'Die Hard' Is the Most Rewatched Movie of All Time, Study Says [Video]

'Die Hard' Is the Most Rewatched Movie of All Time, Study Says

'Die Hard' Is the Most Rewatched Movie of All Time, Study Says According to a new study conducted by streaming service NOW TV, the 1988 action flick, 'Dirty Dancing' and 'The Wizard of Oz' are the most..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:48Published
Top 10 Greatest Netflix Teen Movies [Video]

Top 10 Greatest Netflix Teen Movies

These Netflix teen movies are enjoyable no matter how long ago you graduated high school. For this list, we’ll be looking at the best Netflix original movies focusing on teenagers.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 13:05Published

Related news from verified sources

Netflix Reveals the 10 Most Watched Original Movies - See Which Hit Film Ranked Number 1!

 Netflix has revealed the 10 original movies that have had the most viewers on the streaming service! Netflix rarely released their data to the public, and in...
Just Jared

These are Netflix's 10 most popular original movies

 The streaming platform has revealed its biggest blockbusters for the first time.
Brisbane Times

Review: The Old Guard starring Charlize Theron and Kiki Layne is a decidedly grown up superhero movie

 Netflix’s original movies have come a long way in a short amount of time. We’re just two and a half years removed from the total waste of Bright, and now...
Lainey Gossip


Tweets about this