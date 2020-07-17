Alert: Strong earthquake shakes near Papua New Guinea, U.S. agency says a hazardous tsunami is possible on coast near epicenter
Friday, 17 July 2020 (
5 minutes ago) CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Strong earthquake shakes near Papua New Guinea, U.S. agency says a hazardous tsunami is possible on coast near epicenter.
