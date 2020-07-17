Global  
 

Alert: Strong earthquake shakes near Papua New Guinea, U.S. agency says a hazardous tsunami is possible on coast near epicenter

SeattlePI.com Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Strong earthquake shakes near Papua New Guinea, U.S. agency says a hazardous tsunami is possible on coast near epicenter.
Strong quake strikes near Papua New Guinea, tsunami possible

 CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A strong earthquake has struck near coastal Papua New Guinea. The U.S. Pacific Tsunami Warning Center says a hazardous tsunami is...
Seattle Times


