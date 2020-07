You Might Like

Tweets about this TECH|GEEK|REBEL eBay reportedly getting close to selling its classified-ads unit to Adevinta https://t.co/fB2n4QQdGN #tech… https://t.co/7S9on3rZuI 35 seconds ago Hey, Ms. Kirby 👩🏾‍💻😘💕🚀 RT @TechCrunch: eBay reportedly nears deal to sell its classified-ads unit to Adevinta https://t.co/Jvl8viUOOF by @catherineshu 1 minute ago TheBetaCollective eBay reportedly getting close to selling its classified-ads unit to Adevinta https://t.co/FShutW8iuS 2 minutes ago itecsys eBay reportedly getting close to selling its classified-ads unit to Adevinta https://t.co/ZkPrlVPpA3 6 minutes ago Don Robinson RT @gerald_bader: eBay reportedly getting close to selling its classified-ads unit to Adevinta via Catherine Shu https://t.co/jjgCFZW8AD #M… 7 minutes ago Dr. Gerald Bader,PhD eBay reportedly getting close to selling its classified-ads unit to Adevinta via Catherine Shu… https://t.co/uY2668G1JL 9 minutes ago Erroin Martin eBay reportedly getting close to selling its classified-ads unit to Adevinta https://t.co/THalRqf8jC 11 minutes ago Prateek Raj eBay is reportedly getting close to a deal to sell its classified-ads business to Adevinta, a Norwegian company tha… https://t.co/v490DBvvhO 12 minutes ago