A former exec from fully-remote GitLab has a new startup that makes it easy to hire people from anywhere in the world

Business Insider Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
A former exec from fully-remote GitLab has a new startup that makes it easy to hire people from anywhere in the world· As remote work becomes more common and US visa laws are more restrictive, many in the tech industry are thinking about hiring more people outside of the US.  
· For any company that's not a huge multinational corporation, though, that's actually pretty hard to do. The former VP of product at fully-remote GitLab, Job van...
