Monument Valley devs unveil Alba Wildlife Adventure for console, iOS, and PC

9to5Toys Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
Ustwo Games is best known for its masterful Monument Valley puzzler series, but it is now ready to unveil its latest project, Alba Wildlife Adventure. Set for release on just about all platforms, the new single-player, narrative-driven experience is expected to launch later this year with a strong focus on nature preservation and what sounds like an exploration of a beautiful island. Head below for more details and a look at the debut teaser trailer. more…

