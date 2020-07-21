Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Apple’s official iPhone 11 Clear Case falls to new all-time low at $31

9to5Toys Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
Amazon is currently offering the official Apple iPhone 11 Clear Case for *$31 shipped*. Down from $39, today’s offer is good for a 21% discount, beats our previous mention by $3, and marks a new all-time low at Amazon. Comprised of a clear and flexible polycarbonate, this official iPhone 11 case snuggly fits your device while providing protection against scratches while still showing off your phone’s design. It’s “thin, light, and easy to grip” according to Apple and works with wireless chargers, alongside having a raised lip to protect your handset’s screen. We weighed in on if it was worth the cash in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

more…

The post Apple’s official iPhone 11 Clear Case falls to new all-time low at $31 appeared first on 9to5Toys.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published
News video: New review in animal cruelty case leading to death of dog in Fort Pierce

New review in animal cruelty case leading to death of dog in Fort Pierce 02:23

 Area animal advocates say there is new hope for potential criminal charges in a Fort Pierce animal cruelty case. The State Attorney's Office confirms the case is now being given another review.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Apple announces new features for Apple News [Video]

Apple announces new features for Apple News

Apple on Wednesday announced several new features for Apple News and Apple News+ which also includes a daily audio news briefing hosted by Apple News editors. "Apple is introducing several new features..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published
Apple iPhone 12 series may have smaller batteries compared to iPhone 11 [Video]

Apple iPhone 12 series may have smaller batteries compared to iPhone 11

US tech giant Apple is reportedly gearing up to unveil its next-generation iPhone 12 series in September and the smartphones are expected to be available for sale in October. The latest leak reportedly..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:20Published
Apple’s $500 Million Slowdown Settlement Can Now Be Claimed [Video]

Apple’s $500 Million Slowdown Settlement Can Now Be Claimed

Apple’s $500 Million Slowdown Settlement Can Now Be Claimed The class-action lawsuit against the tech giant requires the company to pay for purposely slowing down processors on older phones...

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:54Published

Related news from verified sources

Moment’s summer sale takes up to 60% off iPhone cases, photography gear, more

 Moment has kicked off a summer sale that’s discounting a selection of its smartphone cases, photography gear, and more by up to* 60%*. Free shipping is...
9to5Toys


Tweets about this

fer_schez

FΞR 🌱 RT @AppleSite_: Apple's official iPhone 11 Clear Case falls to new all-time low at $31 - 9to5Toys https://t.co/LJgO2VM2In https://t.co/vyb1… 12 minutes ago

AppleSite_

Apple Site Apple's official iPhone 11 Clear Case falls to new all-time low at $31 - 9to5Toys https://t.co/LJgO2VM2In https://t.co/vyb1OYafLV 12 minutes ago

anith

Anith Gopal Apple’s official iPhone 11 Clear Case falls to new all-time low at $31 https://t.co/umwh7b39fI 25 minutes ago

9to5toys

9to5Toys Apple's official iPhone 11 Clear Case falls to new all-time low at $31 https://t.co/TJKXL8yXrV by @blairaltland 26 minutes ago