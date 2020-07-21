Apple’s official iPhone 11 Clear Case falls to new all-time low at $31 Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

Amazon is currently offering the official Apple iPhone 11 Clear Case for *$31 shipped*. Down from $39, today’s offer is good for a 21% discount, beats our previous mention by $3, and marks a new all-time low at Amazon. Comprised of a clear and flexible polycarbonate, this official iPhone 11 case snuggly fits your device while providing protection against scratches while still showing off your phone’s design. It’s “thin, light, and easy to grip” according to Apple and works with wireless chargers, alongside having a raised lip to protect your handset’s screen. We weighed in on if it was worth the cash in our hands-on review. Head below for more.



more…



The post Apple’s official iPhone 11 Clear Case falls to new all-time low at $31 appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

