Flipkart buys Walmart’s India wholesale business to reach mom and pop stores

TechCrunch Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Flipkart said on Thursday it is launching a wholesale marketplace to serve small and medium-sized businesses and neighborhood stores in India, entering an increasingly crowded space that has attracted several players including India’s richest man, Lightspeed-backed Udaan, Amazon, and Facebook in recent years. To launch the wholesale marketplace, called Flipkart Wholesale, the e-commerce giant said […]
