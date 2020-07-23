ET Industry News E-commerce firm Flipkart buys Walmart's India wholesale business #ETIndustryNews https://t.co/237Wtp8V6l 15 seconds ago Metronix SA Flipkart buys Walmart's India wholesale business to reach mom and pop https://t.co/usfiR1Sfae by refsrc #News via TechCrunch 1 minute ago FundSwift New post (Flipkart buys Walmart's India wholesale business to reach mom and pop stores) has been published on FUNDS… https://t.co/zwbQG6uAiV 2 minutes ago Juan Iraola Flipkart buys Walmart’s India wholesale business to reach mom and pop stores1: https://t.co/DcOsFHM3RZ 4 minutes ago TECH|GEEK|REBEL Flipkart buys Walmart’s India wholesale #business to reach mom and pop stores https://t.co/FGfRWQic9T #tech #money https://t.co/3uuK9PQv5P 6 minutes ago Rajiv Biswas #India e-commerce firm @Flipkart buys #US parent @Walmart's Indian wholesale business to strengthen its wholesale o… https://t.co/AEfyhIaB5N 6 minutes ago NaviQuote https://t.co/wOfYraPvAE | techcrunch | Flipkart buys Walmart’s India wholesale business to reach mom and pop stores 7 minutes ago TheBetaCollective Flipkart buys Walmart’s India wholesale business to reach mom and pop stores https://t.co/pgA9F3MvvA 7 minutes ago