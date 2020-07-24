Save up to $150 on Marshall’s Stanmore II or Tufton Bluetooth speakers Friday, 24 July 2020 ( 52 minutes ago )

Amazon is offering the Marshall Stanmore II Bluetooth Speaker for *$199.99* *shipped*. Down from its $350 going rate, today’s deal matches the Amazon all-time low that we’ve tracked only a few times before and is the best available. The Stanmore II speaker packs “larger than life sound.” This comes from its 50W Class D subwoofer and dual 15W Class D tweeters, which deliver a full-ranged soundstage for your listening pleasure. Bluetooth 5.0 aptX delivers high-quality streaming to your new speaker from up to 30-feet away, allowing you to roam free while enjoying your tunes. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more great deals.



