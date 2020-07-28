Global  
 

Microsoft paid at least $270 million in stock for telecom software company Metaswitch Networks, filing shows (MSFT)

Business Insider Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Microsoft paid at least $270 million in stock for telecom software company Metaswitch Networks, filing shows (MSFT)**

· *Microsoft paid at least $270 million in stock to acquire Metaswitch Networks, a London-based company that provides software for telecommunications companies.*
· *The company in a recent filing disclosed it paid the stock as a "portion" of the transaction price, but declined to disclose additional financial terms in...
