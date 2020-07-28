Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Experts explain the three simple steps that every company can use to cut cloud software costs as economic turbulence leads to shrinking IT budgets

Business Insider Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Experts explain the three simple steps that every company can use to cut cloud software costs as economic turbulence leads to shrinking IT budgets· Companies looking to save money during the pandemic and economic uncertainty should take a closer look at their cloud software spending, experts told Business Insider.
· As the software as a service model has taken hold, cloud software tools have become critical to running a business, but it can be difficult to know what...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Track and trace  “Safe 2 Serve” app helps thirsty punters. [Video]

Track and trace  “Safe 2 Serve” app helps thirsty punters.

When pubs, restaurants and cafes all opened their doors earlier this month, one of the key issues around reopening was the challenge of collecting and storing customers’ data to enable track and..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:49Published
Three Ways Connected TV Ad Fraud Is ‘Swelling’: DoubleVerify’s Ross [Video]

Three Ways Connected TV Ad Fraud Is ‘Swelling’: DoubleVerify’s Ross

By now, ad buyers have become sorely aware of the impact of ad fraud. A study for the ANA last year pegged the problem at $5.8 billion globally. But, even though that is declining on previous years, ad..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 07:36Published

Tweets about this

BeckyKQuinlan

Becky Quinlan Experts explain the three simple steps that every company can use to cut cloud software costs as economic turbulenc… https://t.co/uwarN3t7yo 2 minutes ago

IAM__Network

IAM Platform Experts explain the three simple steps that every company can use to cut cloud software costs as economic turbulenc… https://t.co/qLq7XUB0Zi 6 minutes ago