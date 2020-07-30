|
Lyft is expanding car rentals across the US as the coronavirus hobbles its core rides business (LYFT)
Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
· Lyft is expanding its car-rental option to the entire US, the company said Thursday.
· The coronavirus pandemic hobbled Lyft's core taxi business, and its losses are expected to triple in the second quarter.
· The expansion is possible via a partnership with Sixt, a German rental company that's aggressively expanding in...
