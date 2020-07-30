Global  
 

Lyft is expanding car rentals across the US as the coronavirus hobbles its core rides business (LYFT)

Business Insider Thursday, 30 July 2020
Lyft is expanding car rentals across the US as the coronavirus hobbles its core rides business (LYFT)· Lyft is expanding its car-rental option to the entire US, the company said Thursday. 
· The coronavirus pandemic hobbled Lyft's core taxi business, and its losses are expected to triple in the second quarter.
· The expansion is possible via a partnership with Sixt, a German rental company that's aggressively expanding in...
