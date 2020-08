Google's latest $350 Pixel 4a makes the idea of spending $1,000 on a smartphone completely ridiculous Monday, 3 August 2020 ( 53 minutes ago )





· The Pixel 4a is a fantastic little phone that offers an exceptional core smartphone experience, especially at its $349 price tag.

· Its camera is equally as effective as the Pixel 4 series that starts at $800, and it runs apps and the Android operating system smoothly, with only the rarest and faintest stutter.

