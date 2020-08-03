|
How to take a screenshot on a Google Chrome browser in 4 different ways, using a simple trick
Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
· *You can take a screenshot in Google Chrome with one of your computer's built-in tools, or via Chrome's developer menu.*
· To take a screenshot with Chrome's developer menu, open the Element Inspector and then type "screenshot."
· *You can choose from among four kinds of screenshots, including one that captures an...
