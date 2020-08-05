Global  
 

I'm an Indian journalist who lived through Kashmir's traumatic internet blackout, which started one year ago. Here's what it's like to have your freedoms ripped away for 213 days.

Business Insider Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
I'm an Indian journalist who lived through Kashmir's traumatic internet blackout, which started one year ago. Here's what it's like to have your freedoms ripped away for 213 days.· On August 5, 2019, India's Hindu nationalist government revoked the autonomy of the Muslim-majority Jammu and Kashmir region by scrapping Article 370, a constitutional provision that grants special status and allows the Indian state of Jammu & Kashmir to make its own laws . The day before, it had cut off phone signals, mobile...
