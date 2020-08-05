I'm an Indian journalist who lived through Kashmir's traumatic internet blackout, which started one year ago. Here's what it's like to have your freedoms ripped away for 213 days. Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ( 1 day ago )

· On August 5, 2019, India's Hindu nationalist government revoked the autonomy of the Muslim-majority Jammu and Kashmir region by scrapping Article 370, a constitutional provision that grants special status and allows the Indian state of Jammu & Kashmir to make its own laws . The day before, it had cut off phone signals, mobile... · On August 5, 2019, India's Hindu nationalist government revoked the autonomy of the Muslim-majority Jammu and Kashmir region by scrapping Article 370, a constitutional provision that grants special status and allows the Indian state of Jammu & Kashmir to make its own laws . The day before, it had cut off phone signals, mobile 👓 View full article

