These shipping containers unfold into $50,000 tiny homes that can be stacked into custom buildings — here's how they work Friday, 7 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

· Boxabl builds tiny homes that unfold out of shipping containers.

· The company is working toward building a housing module factory on par with car factories.

· They plan to mass produce modules that can be stacked to create custom buildings.

· Boxabl introduced its first product, the Casita, early this year.

· Visit... · Boxabl builds tiny homes that unfold out of shipping containers.· The company is working toward building a housing module factory on par with car factories.· They plan to mass produce modules that can be stacked to create custom buildings.· Boxabl introduced its first product, the Casita, early this year.· Visit 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this JovanHutton Pulitzer™ These shipping containers unfold into $50,000 tiny homes that can be stacked into custom buildings — here's how the… https://t.co/1zRO2fxQMT 1 week ago TC These shipping containers unfold into $50,000 tiny homes that can be stacked into custom buildings — here's how the… https://t.co/06kWA5oiY5 1 week ago Starletta These shipping containers unfold into $50,000 tiny homes that can be stacked into custom buildings — here's how the… https://t.co/ol5gXVmklI 1 week ago James Brown These shipping containers unfold into $50,000 tiny homes that can be stacked into custom buildings — here's how the… https://t.co/yZFTp3iSeP 1 week ago Election News Channel These shipping containers unfold into 50 000 tiny homes that can be stacked into custom buildings — heres how they… https://t.co/7YuYYbXWj3 1 week ago Gadget Man Jay Ltd These shipping containers unfold into $50,000 tiny homes that can be stacked into custom buildings — here's how the… https://t.co/6hdixQ3iQu 1 week ago