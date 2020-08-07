Global  
 

These shipping containers unfold into $50,000 tiny homes that can be stacked into custom buildings — here's how they work

Business Insider Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
These shipping containers unfold into $50,000 tiny homes that can be stacked into custom buildings — here's how they work· Boxabl builds tiny homes that unfold out of shipping containers.
· The company is working toward building a housing module factory on par with car factories.
· They plan to mass produce modules that can be stacked to create custom buildings. 
· Boxabl introduced its first product, the Casita, early this year.
· Visit...
