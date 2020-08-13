Check out the pitch deck augmented reality startup Help Lightning used to raise $8 million, as the tech takes off during the pandemic Thursday, 13 August 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

· *Augmented Reality (AR) startup Help Lightning has raised an $8 million Series A round led by Resolve Partners.*

· *The company uses "merged" reality technology, combining multiple video streams into one to allow technicians, doctors, and experts to be hands-on from afar by virtually "touching" what is in their customer's... · *Augmented Reality (AR) startup Help Lightning has raised an $8 million Series A round led by Resolve Partners.*· *The company uses "merged" reality technology, combining multiple video streams into one to allow technicians, doctors, and experts to be hands-on from afar by virtually "touching" what is in their customer's 👓 View full article

