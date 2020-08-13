Read Apple's response for removing 'Fortnite' from the App Store after Epic Games skirted the tech giant's controversial 30% fee (AAPL)
Thursday, 13 August 2020 () · Apple yanked the app for the popular game Fortnite from its store Thursday after its parent company, Epic Games, began allowing in-game purchases.
· The new direct payment system means that Epic Games would skirt Apple's 30% App Store commission, a controversial fee that developers have said gives Apple an unfair...
LOS ANGELES - TV-like advertising is starting to find a place in video games that people play on consoles like Sony PlayStation and Microsoft's Xbox as the entertainment software industry undergoes a..