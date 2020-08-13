Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Read Apple's response for removing 'Fortnite' from the App Store after Epic Games skirted the tech giant's controversial 30% fee (AAPL)

Business Insider Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
Read Apple's response for removing 'Fortnite' from the App Store after Epic Games skirted the tech giant's controversial 30% fee (AAPL)· Apple yanked the app for the popular game Fortnite from its store Thursday after its parent company, Epic Games, began allowing in-game purchases.
· The new direct payment system means that Epic Games would skirt Apple's 30% App Store commission, a controversial fee that developers have said gives Apple an unfair...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

How 14-Year-Old Deaf Fortnite Pro FaZe Ewok DOMINATES! [Video]

How 14-Year-Old Deaf Fortnite Pro FaZe Ewok DOMINATES!

We caught up with 14-year-old deaf Fortnite pro Ewok to learn about how she plays the game she loves, FORTNITE! Subscribe to Ewok and help her get to 100k subs!..

Credit: Whistle     Duration: 05:02Published
Maria Ressa On The Rise Of Autocrats; Trump's TikTok Executive Order | Digital Trends Live 8.7.20 [Video]

Maria Ressa On The Rise Of Autocrats; Trump's TikTok Executive Order | Digital Trends Live 8.7.20

On Digital Trends Live today: We're joined by journalist Maria Ressa and documentary director Ramona S. Diaz to discuss how social media has enabled autocrats to grab power around the world; Tech..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished
Console Games Are Ripe for TV-Like Ads: Simulmedia’s Dave Madden [Video]

Console Games Are Ripe for TV-Like Ads: Simulmedia’s Dave Madden

LOS ANGELES - TV-like advertising is starting to find a place in video games that people play on consoles like Sony PlayStation and Microsoft's Xbox as the entertainment software industry undergoes a..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 08:39Published

Related news from verified sources

The maker of 'Fortnite' is now letting players bypass Apple's and Google's app stores, the latest escalation in an ongoing battle between the tech giants and app developers (AAPL, GOOGL)

The maker of 'Fortnite' is now letting players bypass Apple's and Google's app stores, the latest escalation in an ongoing battle between the tech giants and app developers (AAPL, GOOGL) · Epic Games, the company behind "Fortnite," is offering a new way to make in-app purchases that bypasses the controversial 30% fee charged by Apple's and...
Business Insider


Tweets about this

iamawake47

iamawake47 RT @businessinsider: Read Apple's response for removing 'Fortnite' from the App Store after Epic Games skirted the tech giant's controversi… 4 minutes ago

businessinsider

Business Insider Read Apple's response for removing 'Fortnite' from the App Store after Epic Games skirted the tech giant's controve… https://t.co/pzpQf0igKl 8 minutes ago