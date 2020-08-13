How to watch UFC 252: Heavyweight legend Daniel Cormier says this title match will be his last Thursday, 13 August 2020 ( 2 days ago )





· UFC 252 will stream live through ESPN+ on August 15.

· *The prelims start at 7 p.m. ET, and the main card is set to begin at 10 p.m. ET.*

UFC legend Daniel Cormier will face heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic for the third time — Miocic claimed the championship when he knocked out Cormier at UFC 241 last


