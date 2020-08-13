Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How to watch UFC 252: Heavyweight legend Daniel Cormier says this title match will be his last

Business Insider Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
How to watch UFC 252: Heavyweight legend Daniel Cormier says this title match will be his last 

· UFC 252 will stream live through ESPN+ on August 15. 
· *The prelims start at 7 p.m. ET, and the main card is set to begin at 10 p.m. ET.*
· UFC legend Daniel Cormier will face heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic for the third time — Miocic claimed the championship when he knocked out Cormier at UFC 241 last...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Michael Bisping, Randy Couture, Chuck Liddell – The oldest fighters to win UFC belt as Daniel Cormier looks to reclaim title from Stipe Miocic

 Daniel Cormier hopes his UFC swansong will end in glory as he bids to reclaim the heavyweight title from Stipe Miocic. Cormier lost the belt to Miocic in August...
talkSPORT

UFC 252 Fight Card: Stipe Miocic vs Daniel Cormier heavyweight title fight headlines with Sean O’Malley, Marlon Vera and Junior dos Santos in action

 UFC 252 is taking place in Las Vegas this weekend with Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic set to meet for the third and final time. It is one win apiece for these...
talkSPORT

UFC 252 preview: Dan Hardy breaks down Stipe Miocic vs Daniel Cormier as heavyweights complete trilogy with title fight

 Listen to live and exclusive radio coverage of UFC 252 from 1am on talkSPORT 2 this Sunday The UFC heavyweight title is on the line this weekend, as former and...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this