How to watch UFC 252: Heavyweight legend Daniel Cormier says this title match will be his last
Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
· UFC 252 will stream live through ESPN+ on August 15.
· *The prelims start at 7 p.m. ET, and the main card is set to begin at 10 p.m. ET.*
· UFC legend Daniel Cormier will face heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic for the third time — Miocic claimed the championship when he knocked out Cormier at UFC 241 last...
