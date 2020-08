How to download from Tidal and listen to music offline Saturday, 15 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

· You can download music from Tidal to your phone and listen to it later when you have no internet access or don't want to use your cellular data to stream audio.· To download an album or playlist, toggle the Download button at the top of the page for those tracks.· To play downloaded tracks, put Tidal in Offline mode

