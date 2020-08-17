Global  
 

A car-size asteroid flew within 1,830 miles of Earth over the weekend — the closest pass ever — and we didn't see it coming

Business Insider Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
A car-size asteroid flew within 1,830 miles of Earth over the weekend — the closest pass ever — and we didn't see it coming· An asteroid the size of a car flew within about 1,830 miles of Earth this weekend — closer than any known space rock has ever come without crashing into the planet.
· A NASA-funded program detected the asteroid, called 2020 QG, six hours after its close approach.
· If the asteroid had hit Earth, it probably would have...
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Asteroid flies closer to Earth than ever before

Asteroid flies closer to Earth than ever before 00:28

 An asteroid the size of an SUV flew closer to Earth than any other space rock ever recorded.

Related news from verified sources

Tiny Asteroid Buzzes by Earth - the Closest Flyby on Record

Tiny Asteroid Buzzes by Earth - the Closest Flyby on Record Pasadena CA (JPL) Aug 19, 2020 An SUV-size space rock flew past our planet over the weekend and was detected by a NASA-funded asteroid survey as it departed....
Space Daily

Scientists didn't see car-size asteroid that made closest fly-by on record until after it passed Earth

 Scientists say they did not detect a car-size asteroid that flew within 3,000 kilometres of Earth on the weekend until hours after it had passed by.
CTV News


