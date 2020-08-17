A car-size asteroid flew within 1,830 miles of Earth over the weekend — the closest pass ever — and we didn't see it coming
Monday, 17 August 2020 () · An asteroid the size of a car flew within about 1,830 miles of Earth this weekend — closer than any known space rock has ever come without crashing into the planet.
· A NASA-funded program detected the asteroid, called 2020 QG, six hours after its close approach.
· If the asteroid had hit Earth, it probably would have...
One Youtube video says an asteroid called "2018 VP1", which is about 6 feet diameter will pass within about 300 miles of our planet on November 2, 2020. However, some experts are saying this nothing to..