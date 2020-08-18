Experts say Oracle buying TikTok is a wild idea which could either be a Larry Ellison headfake or a bold move to boost its cloud offensive (ORCL) Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ( 50 minutes ago )

· *Oracle is said to be exploring its own bid for TikTok which the Trump administration wants to ban due to its ties to China, according to the Financial Times.*

· *Experts say Oracle's reported interest in buying TikTok could be a ploy to drive up the price for the popular video app, which rival Microsoft is looking to...

