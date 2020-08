Taiwan set to bar Chinese streaming services like iQiyi and Tencent’s WeTV Thursday, 20 August 2020 ( 52 minutes ago )

iQiyi and Tencent’s WeTV, two of China’s most popular streaming services, may be banned in Taiwan next month as the government prepares to close regulatory loopholes that enabled them to operate through local partnerships. In an announcement posted this week, Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs said Taiwanese companies and individuals will be prohibited from providing […] 👓 View full article

