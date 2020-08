Tech execs are donating millions to make MDMA a legal treatment for PTSD, continuing Silicon Valley's longtime love-affair with psychedelics Saturday, 22 August 2020 ( 5 days ago )

· A group of Silicon Valley and Wall Street executives have donated $30 million towards an initiative to research the therapeutic applications of MDMA, a psychedelic drug as an ingredient in ecstasy.

· The research aims to seek approval from the FDA for the use of MDMA to treat PSTD.

· If successful, it would be the... · A group of Silicon Valley and Wall Street executives have donated $30 million towards an initiative to research the therapeutic applications of MDMA, a psychedelic drug as an ingredient in ecstasy.· The research aims to seek approval from the FDA for the use of MDMA to treat PSTD.· If successful, it would be the 👓 View full article