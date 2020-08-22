Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The top 9 shows on Netflix this week, from 'Teenage Bounty Hunters' to 'The Legend of Korra'

Business Insider Saturday, 22 August 2020 ()
The top 9 shows on Netflix this week, from 'Teenage Bounty Hunters' to 'The Legend of Korra'· "Teenage Bounty Hunters" and "The Legend of Korra" are popular on Netflix this week, but they couldn't dethrone "The Umbrella Academy."
· Netflix introduced daily top lists of the most popular titles on the streaming service in February.
· Streaming search engine Reelgood keeps track of the lists and provides Business...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Hollwyood Headlines 8/4/20 - 'Get Duked', 'Teenage Bounty Hunters', 'Fantastic Fungi' [Video]

Hollwyood Headlines 8/4/20 - 'Get Duked', 'Teenage Bounty Hunters', 'Fantastic Fungi'

On the Hollywood Headlines segment today, we're getting previews of "Get Duked", "Teenage Bounty Hunters", and "Fantastic Fungi."

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 01:27Published
Top 10 Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Streaming in August 2020 [Video]

Top 10 Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Streaming in August 2020

Anyone else feeling desperate for new content? For this list, we’re looking at the most exciting, promising, and high-profile films and series coming to streaming services.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 12:41Published
Teenage Bounty Hunters Trailer [Video]

Teenage Bounty Hunters Trailer

Teenage Bounty Hunters - Official Trailer - Netflix - Twin sisters Sterling and Blair balance teen life at an elite Southern high school with an unlikely new career as butt-kicking bounty..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:18Published

Tweets about this