Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

WSJ: Mark Zuckerberg used a private Trump meeting to hurt TikTok

engadget Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
Mark Zuckerberg may have used a private meeting with Donald Trump to push for the US to attack TikTok, writes the Wall Street Journal. During his visit to Washington DC late last year, the Facebook CEO made both public speeches and private exhortatio...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Zuckerberg criticizes Trump virus response [Video]

Zuckerberg criticizes Trump virus response

Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday criticized the administration of President Donald Trump for its response to the coronavirus during a live interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:39Published
COO Sheryl Sandberg Says Facebook Will Work Harder to Curb Hate Speech [Video]

COO Sheryl Sandberg Says Facebook Will Work Harder to Curb Hate Speech

COO Sheryl Sandberg Says Facebook Will Work Harder to Curb Hate Speech The platform's Chief Operating Officer made the statement before a meeting with civil rights leaders. Sheryl Sandberg, via a blog..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:43Published
Mark Zuckerberg: Advertisers will be back on Facebook 'soon enough' [Video]

Mark Zuckerberg: Advertisers will be back on Facebook 'soon enough'

Mark Zuckerberg: Advertisers will be back on Facebook 'soon enough' Several big name brands, including Unilever and Coca-Cola, have pulled all advertising from Facebook for 30 days as part of a..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:39Published

Tweets about this

yuheikondo0911

Yuhei RT @engadget: WSJ: Mark Zuckerberg used a private Trump meeting to hurt TikTok https://t.co/VVjxObU6MA https://t.co/iBDsfuiZLD 12 seconds ago

dreynreh

Drey N'reh WSJ: Mark Zuckerberg used a private Trump meeting to hurt TikTok https://t.co/rAwclxinO3 #tech #feedly 3 minutes ago

DerekTMcKinney

Derek T McKinney 🤓🤔👍 #knownews #Engadget #EngadgetRSSFeed #tech WSJ: Mark Zuckerberg used a private Trump meeting to hurt TikTok https://t.co/MZa5wMZ0gi 3 minutes ago

ur_next_manager

김대리 WSJ: Mark Zuckerberg used a private Trump meeting to hurt TikTok | Engadget https://t.co/ewfAoXHxr3 5 minutes ago

GoViralToday3

Music Marketing RT @alizabasharat48: How big Tec companies are plotting against new startups. https://t.co/X8hQZC2mz3 6 minutes ago

lfisher314

A Person’s Conscience RT @a_fly_guy: WSJ: Mark Zuckerberg used a private Trump meeting to hurt TikTok https://t.co/4i7IWHd2qs via @engadget 8 minutes ago

a_fly_guy

Lars❄️#FBR🇳🇴 WSJ: Mark Zuckerberg used a private Trump meeting to hurt TikTok https://t.co/4i7IWHd2qs via @engadget 11 minutes ago

latesttoy

LatestToy.com WSJ: Mark Zuckerberg used a private Trump meeting to hurt TikTok... https://t.co/en1RSMA9Bk 13 minutes ago