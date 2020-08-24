WSJ: Mark Zuckerberg used a private Trump meeting to hurt TikTok

Zuckerberg criticizes Trump virus response



Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday criticized the administration of President Donald Trump for its response to the coronavirus during a live interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:39 Published on July 17, 2020

COO Sheryl Sandberg Says Facebook Will Work Harder to Curb Hate Speech



COO Sheryl Sandberg Says Facebook Will Work Harder to Curb Hate Speech The platform's Chief Operating Officer made the statement before a meeting with civil rights leaders. Sheryl Sandberg, via a blog.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:43 Published on July 7, 2020