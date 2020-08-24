|
LEAKED: A decade before Postmates was acquired by Uber for $2.65 billion, its founder used this 13-slide pitch deck to sell his idea for the new delivery service (UBER)
Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
· Postmates' original pitch deck, put together by the company's cofounder Bastian Lehmann, was leaked this week to Business Insider.
· The pitch deck makes clear Lehmann's broad ambitions for his startup; he wanted to created a general-purpose local courier service, not just a food-delivery company.
· Lehmann ended up...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this