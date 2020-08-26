Global  
 

SpaceX will launch Masten’s first lander to the Moon in 2022

TechCrunch Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
SpaceX has secured a contract to act as the launch partner for Masten Space Systems, one of the companies awarded a NASA launch contract under that agency’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program. Masten’s first lunar mission is set to take pace 2022 if all goes to plan, and will take the company’s XL-1 lunar […]
