SpaceX will launch Masten’s first lander to the Moon in 2022
Wednesday, 26 August 2020 () SpaceX has secured a contract to act as the launch partner for Masten Space Systems, one of the companies awarded a NASA launch contract under that agency’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program. Masten’s first lunar mission is set to take pace 2022 if all goes to plan, and will take the company’s XL-1 lunar […]
The landmark SpaceX test flight was hailed a success on Sunday after two NASAastronauts returned to Earth in the first splashdown by a US space crew in 45years. It was the first commercially built and..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:29Published