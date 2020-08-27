Global  
 

Amazon opens its first Amazon Fresh physical grocery store, in LA

TechCrunch Thursday, 27 August 2020
The shift to online shopping has accelerated in the COVID-19 pandemic, but today Amazon made a bold move that underscores its belief that physical stores will remain a key component of how consumers shop. In the Los Angeles neighborhood of Woodland Hills, the e-commerce giant today opened its first Amazon Fresh supermarket, the first of […]
