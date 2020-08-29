Chadwick Boseman, star of Black Panther, dies at 43 after four year battle with cancer Saturday, 29 August 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Boseman worked on a number of films and TV shows over the last two decades, including 42 where he portrayed iconic baseball player Steve Granitz/WireImageActor Chadwick Boseman has died at 43 after battling colon cancer for four years, according to a statement posted on his Twitter account.“It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman,” the statement reads. “It was the honor of his life to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther .”Boseman worked on a number of films and TV shows over the last two decades, including 42 where he portrayed iconic baseball player Jackie Robinson , James Brown in Get on Up, and Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods, but he was best known for his role as Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe . Boseman first took on the role as T’Challa in Marvel’s 2016 film, Captain America: Civil War, before starring in his own Black Panther f... 👓 View full article

