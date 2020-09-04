|
Green Deals: Kobalt 24V Electric Trimmer + Blower Combo $129, more
Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
Lowe’s is offering the Kobalt 2-piece 24V Electric String Trimmer and Blower Combo Kit at *$129*. As a comparison, it originally sold for $200 but trends around $160. This is the best price we’ve tracked to date. This bundle includes everything you need to tidy up outdoor spaces this summer. Both sport a cordless design and it ships with a 24V battery for power, along with a wall charger. Best of all? No gas or oil to deal with. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
Head below for more deals on solar outdoor lighting, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.
more…
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this