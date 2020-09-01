Green Deals: Greenworks Pro 60V Combo Kit $213, more Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ( 49 minutes ago )

Lowes offers the Greenworks Pro 60V Electric String Trimmer and Blower Combo Kit for *$212.95 shipped*. Regularly $299, today’s deal is the second-best offer we’ve ever tracked. With fall weather quickly approaching and the leaves starting to fall, going with a combo like this makes it easy to ditch the gas and oil routine. Greenworks includes a 4Ah battery with purchase and everything you need to trim and blow your property. Rated 4.4/5 stars.



Head below for more deals on LED light bulbs and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.



more… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Green Deals: Greenworks Pro 80V Cordless Electric Blower $99, more Amazon offers the Greenworks Pro 80V Cordless Electric Blower for *$99.20 shipped*. Be sure to note that this is the tool-only, battery not included. Regularly...

9to5Toys 1 day ago





Tweets about this

