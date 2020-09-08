Android 11 Pixel Feature Drop brings AR location sharing in Google Maps Live View
Tuesday, 8 September 2020 () The launch of Android 11 coincides with the quarterly Pixel Feature Drop. In addition to the general platform release, Google’s first-party devices pick up some exclusive features, with the most notable being Live View Location Sharing in Google Maps.
