Android 11 Pixel Feature Drop brings AR location sharing in Google Maps Live View

9to5Google Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
The launch of Android 11 coincides with the quarterly Pixel Feature Drop. In addition to the general platform release, Google’s first-party devices pick up some exclusive features, with the most notable being Live View Location Sharing in Google Maps.

