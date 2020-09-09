Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Google Announces New Innovative Google Maps Feature for Android 11 Users

autoevolution Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Google Announces New Innovative Google Maps Feature for Android 11 UsersFinding a certain location where you’re supposed to meet someone is a lot easier thanks to a new Google Maps feature available exclusively for the Google Pixel on Android 11. Beginning with this new version of Google’s mobile operating system, the location sharing tool is available right in the Live View mode, which technically means that you could be able to see the point where the other contact currently is in real t...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Google Maps Adds Highly-Requested Traffic Light Feature

Google Maps Adds Highly-Requested Traffic Light Feature 00:50

 The popular navigation app now shows traffic lights at intersections in several US cities.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Google rolls out Android 11 for Google Pixel, other mobiles [Video]

Google rolls out Android 11 for Google Pixel, other mobiles

Android 11 is all set to be launched today to a wide range of smartphones including OnePlus, Google Pixel, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Realme. According to The Verge, the final version of the Android can now be..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published
Apple’s IDFA Change Will Hurt Consumers & Apps: IAB’s Mitchell [Video]

Apple’s IDFA Change Will Hurt Consumers & Apps: IAB’s Mitchell

Apple has always tended to play by its own rules. That was the case when its first staff were toiling in a garage to build their first machines, and it is the case today when it is making profound..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 06:27Published
Netflix offers free limited access to new users [Video]

Netflix offers free limited access to new users

Online streaming platform Netflix is offering limited free access to its Original movies and series for those who do not have an account. The company is offering a host of series to watch for free...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published

Tweets about this

Flyin18T

Flyin18T Motorsports Google Announces New Innovative Google Maps Feature for Android 11 Users https://t.co/BqIWWDS7Su https://t.co/ZeAiXZphxm 18 minutes ago