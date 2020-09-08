Global  
 

EA adds Colin Kaepernick to Madden NFL 21

The Verge Tuesday, 8 September 2020
EA adds Colin Kaepernick to Madden NFL 21

EA is bringing Colin Kaepernick back to Madden. Starting today, Kaepernick will be available as a QB who can be added to any team in Franchise mode in Madden NFL 21, which was released in late August. He can also be selected in the game’s Play Now mode. Kaepernick hasn’t been playable in a Madden game since 2016, according to The Undefeated.

“Colin Kaepernick is one of the top free agents in football and a starting-caliber quarterback. The team at EA SPORTS, along with millions of Madden NFL fans, want to see him back in our game,” EA wrote in a statement.



pic.twitter.com/R2agq5B64p

— Madden NFL 21 (@EAMaddenNFL) September 8, 2020

EA worked with Kaepernick to get the rights to use his likeness and to craft his appearance in the game,...
