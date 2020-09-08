EA adds Colin Kaepernick to Madden NFL 21 Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

Image:



EA is bringing



“Colin Kaepernick is one of the top free agents in football and a starting-caliber quarterback. The team at EA SPORTS, along with millions of Madden NFL fans, want to see him back in our game,” EA wrote in a statement.







pic.twitter.com/R2agq5B64p



— Madden NFL 21 (@EAMaddenNFL) September 8, 2020



