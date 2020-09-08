|
EA adds Colin Kaepernick to Madden NFL 21
Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
Image: EA Sports
EA is bringing Colin Kaepernick back to Madden. Starting today, Kaepernick will be available as a QB who can be added to any team in Franchise mode in Madden NFL 21, which was released in late August. He can also be selected in the game’s Play Now mode. Kaepernick hasn’t been playable in a Madden game since 2016, according to The Undefeated.
“Colin Kaepernick is one of the top free agents in football and a starting-caliber quarterback. The team at EA SPORTS, along with millions of Madden NFL fans, want to see him back in our game,” EA wrote in a statement.
pic.twitter.com/R2agq5B64p
— Madden NFL 21 (@EAMaddenNFL) September 8, 2020
EA worked with Kaepernick to get the rights to use his likeness and to craft his appearance in the game,...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Colin Kaepernick American football quarterback and civil rights activist
Colin Kaepernick Added to Madden '21 Video Game, Rated Higher Than Cam NewtonColin Kaepernick is back in the NFL -- in the Madden '21 video game ... where he's now a playable QB with a higher rating than Cam Newton and Baker Mayfield...
TMZ.com
Colin Kaepernick Collector Auctions Rare Card, Splits Profits with QB's CharityYou're looking at an ultra-rare autographed Colin Kaepernick rookie card featuring a piece of a game-used jersey. It's awesome. It's valuable. And, the only..
TMZ.com
2/15: CBSN AMPresident Trump to declare national emergency to build wall; new football league recruits Colin Kaepernick
CBS News
Colin Kaepernick and Doctor Fauci to Be Honoured as ‘Modern-Day Human Rights Defenders’
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:19Published
Electronic Arts American video game company
EA apologizes for putting full-screen in-game ad in UFC 4An in-game ad in UFC-4 prompted angry fan backlash | Reddit/r/Ydino
EA has apologized for putting a full-screen, in-game ad into its UFC 4 game, after..
The Verge
EA Play Is Now Live on Steam
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published
Madden NFL American football video game series
EA Sports brand of Electronic Arts
Gamers Want NFL to Ditch EA Sports After 'Madden 21' Flop
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:57Published
EA Sports Pulls Washington Redskins References
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:59Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this