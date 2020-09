Man Live-Streams Suicide in Social Media, Sites Under Fire for Late Removal of Video Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ( 57 minutes ago )

The death of a man was live-streamed to the whole world as he took his own life in front of the camera through Facebook and Tiktok. The video immediately became viral and the websites are now being questioned for their late action in removing the video.