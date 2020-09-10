Global  
 

NFL games will have artificial crowd noise specific to each stadium

The Verge Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NFL season kicks off Thursday night with the Houston Texans visiting the defending Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a significantly reduced number of fans at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium, while many other stadiums aren’t allowing fans to attend at all just yet.

So to recreate hearing a full arena while you’re watching a game on TV, the NFL plans to use prerecorded fan noise that’s specific to each stadium. As a Seahawks fan, I hope that means I’ll be able to hear the classic “SEA! HAWKS!” chant while watching quarterback Russell Wilson pull off yet another dazzling display of athleticism to single-handedly keep the team’s playoff hopes alive.



Here’s the full memo from the...
