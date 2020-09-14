Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New AirPods firmware update brings spatial audio and automatic device switching to iOS 14 beta users

9to5Mac Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
Apple has released new firmware for AirPods and AirPods Pro today, enabling new iOS 14 features including spatial audio and automatic device switching. Today’s firmware update brings AirPods and AirPods Pro to version 3A283 firmware.

more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: AutoMotoTV - Published
News video: World premiere of the new Volkswagen Tiguan - Interior Design

World premiere of the new Volkswagen Tiguan - Interior Design 01:09

 In 2019, the VW Tiguan was the most successful model for both the Volkswagen brand and Volkswagen Group, with more than 910,000 units produced. Over its lifetime, more than six million have been produced, and the stage is set for Tiguan to receive a comprehensive update, including new interior and...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

All-New 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe - Summer 2020 [Video]

All-New 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe - Summer 2020

The 2021 Tahoe and Suburban are powered by V-8 engines that are among the most advanced in Chevrolet’s history, as well as an all-new Duramax turbo-diesel engine. All are matched with a new 10-speed..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:51Published
Apple's New Stuff & iOS 14; Actress Holland Roden From 'No Escape' | Digital Trends Live 9.16.20 [Video]

Apple's New Stuff & iOS 14; Actress Holland Roden From 'No Escape' | Digital Trends Live 9.16.20

On Digital Trends Live today: Actress Holland Roden joins us to talk about her new movie 'No Escape' and her venture into van life; A/V Editor Jaron Schneider lets us in on his favorite new headphones..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished
Apple’s IDFA Move Means Fragmentation: Kinesso’s Johnson [Video]

Apple’s IDFA Move Means Fragmentation: Kinesso’s Johnson

Apple's decision to rip up the fabric of iPhone ad targeting will force marketers to seek out alternative methods that include closer, more direct relationships with users. The tech company is due to..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 05:51Published

Related news from verified sources

New AirPods Pro firmware 3A283 adds support for spatial audio and automatic switching

 Periodically, Apple will update the firmware of AirPods and AirPods Pro to fix bugs or tweak performance. Typically, an update isn’t really something that most...
Macworld


Tweets about this