New AirPods firmware update brings spatial audio and automatic device switching to iOS 14 beta users
Monday, 14 September 2020 () Apple has released new firmware for AirPods and AirPods Pro today, enabling new iOS 14 features including spatial audio and automatic device switching. Today’s firmware update brings AirPods and AirPods Pro to version 3A283 firmware.
