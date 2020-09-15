Apple Store goes down ahead of iPad Air and Apple Watch Series 6 event Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ( 52 minutes ago )

The Apple Store is down ahead of Apple’s September event, where the company is expected to announce a new redesign for the iPad Air and the Apple Watch Series 6. The new watch lineup will include a higher-end model featuring a new blood oxygen sensor, and an entry-level cheaper model that will replace the $199 Apple Watch Series 3 that Apple currently sells.



Today’s Apple event kicks off at 10 AM Pacific Time. Stay tuned to 9to5Mac for full coverage of all the announcements.



