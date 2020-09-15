Apple Store goes down ahead of iPad Air and Apple Watch Series 6 event
Tuesday, 15 September 2020 () The Apple Store is down ahead of Apple’s September event, where the company is expected to announce a new redesign for the iPad Air and the Apple Watch Series 6. The new watch lineup will include a higher-end model featuring a new blood oxygen sensor, and an entry-level cheaper model that will replace the $199 Apple Watch Series 3 that Apple currently sells.
Today’s Apple event kicks off at 10 AM Pacific Time. Stay tuned to 9to5Mac for full coverage of all the announcements.
The Comedy Store (2020) Official Trailer - SHOWTIME Documentary Series - This documentary series brings to life the legends, heartbreak and history created at The Comedy Store, which over the past 47..