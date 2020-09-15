Google Chrome for Android now supports multiple displays with separate tabs [Updated]
Tuesday, 15 September 2020 () In the Android world, two different types of “foldables” have been on the rise — those that have a foldable display like the Galaxy Z Flip, and those that have two separate displays like the LG V60 ThinQ and Microsoft Surface Duo. It looks like Google Chrome for Android is now looking to improve the latter kind of foldables with support for multiple displays.
*Update*: This feature is now live and working in Google Chrome for Android.
