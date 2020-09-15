Global  
 

Apple Watch Series 6 Officially Launched

Softpedia Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
Apple Watch Series 6 Officially LaunchedApple has officially launched the Apple Watch Series 6, a new model of its smartwatch that comes with improved features and watchOS 7 pre-loaded. While a new-generation model device is supposed to come with substantial improvements, the Apple Watch Series 6 isn’t such a massive upgrade over its predecessors. The device looks very similar to the Apple Watch Series 4 and Series 5, so aesthetically, nothing has changed. The device continues to be available in two different sizes, namely 40mm and 44mm, and all models come with an always-on Retina display like the older models. However, Apple says it has included brightness improvements on the new display. “An enhanced Always-On Retina display on Apple Watch Series 6 is up to 2.5 times brighter than Apple Watch Series 5 outdoors when the user’s wrist is down, making it much easier to see a watch face in bright sunlight,” Apple explains. In terms of performance, the Apple Watch Series 6 is equipped with the new S6 pro...
