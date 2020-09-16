Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Oculus Quest vs. Oculus Quest 2: what’s the difference?

The Verge Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
Oculus Quest vs. Oculus Quest 2: what’s the difference?Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

Facebook just announced the Oculus Quest 2, a successor to its Quest virtual reality headset from 2019. At $299 for the base model, the new beefed-up and slimmed-down Quest is $100 cheaper than its predecessor. It’s also shipping within a few weeks: preorders opened today, and it will be available for purchase in 22 countries on October 13th. Facebook will retire its Oculus Rift S next year and the original Quest supply is already sold out in many places, so the Quest 2 will soon be the only option for Oculus headset buyers.

The Quest 2 has the same basic features as the Quest. It’s a self-contained VR headset that doesn’t require a gaming PC or any external tracking sensors. It uses four built-in cameras to let people move around in VR,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: engadget - Published
News video: Facebook Connect: Oculus event in 10 minutes

Facebook Connect: Oculus event in 10 minutes 09:58

 Facebook's annual Oculus event has a new name: Facebook Connect. The social media giant showed off the new Quest 2 VR headset, plus its plans for the future of AR and VR. Read our full story on Engadget: https://www.engadget.com/oculus-quest-2-review-vr-facebook-headset-173026291.html

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

HHS Spokesman Heads For Two-Month Leave After Bizarre Facebook Rant [Video]

HHS Spokesman Heads For Two-Month Leave After Bizarre Facebook Rant

The Department of Health and Human Services' top spokesman is taking a two-month leave of absence from his post. CNN reports the move comes a day after Michael Caputo apologized for the conspiracy-laden diatribe he made against government scientists. In it, he accused them of 'sedition' and working to undermine President Donald Trump. He also urged listeners to stock up on ammunition, because, he felt, they would need it if and when Joe Biden refused to accept the results of the general election. Known as an avid Trump supporter, Caputo has no experience in medicine, public health, infectious diseases, health metrics, or epidemiology.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published

Connect 7: All the news from Facebook and Oculus’ big VR / AR event

 A virtual conference for virtual reality
The Verge

The original Myst is coming to VR

 Cyan Worlds

Myst creator Cyan Worlds is adapting its classic adventure game to virtual reality. Facebook and Cyan announced that Myst will get a VR..
The Verge
Liaison: No prospective date for Covid-19 enquiry [Video]

Liaison: No prospective date for Covid-19 enquiry

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says an enquiry into the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic will occur in the future, though not at the present moment as it would not be "a good use of official time". Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:48Published

Oculus Quest Oculus Quest Untethered virtual reality headset by Oculus VR

Oculus’ new Quest 2 VR headset starts at $299 and ships October 13th

 A second-generation Oculus Quest virtual reality headset, the Quest 2, is shipping next month starting at $299. Facebook opened preorders for the Quest 2 today,..
The Verge

Facebook’s Oculus Quest 2 leaks in full via official promo videos

 Image: Facebook Blueprint

The Oculus Quest 2 VR headset has leaked in full via a pair of promotional videos uploaded to a marketing hub run by parent..
The Verge

Virtual reality Virtual reality Computer-simulated environment simulating physical presence in real or imagined worlds

Logitech’s new gaming headsets are certified for Oculus Quest 2

 The G333 in-ear headphones connected to the Quest 2. | Logited

Logitech is launching two new gaming audio products that are built for the..
The Verge

VR Assassin’s Creed and Splinter Cell games are coming

 Ubisoft has announced new Assassin’s Creed and Splinter Cell games built entirely for virtual reality. The games, announced during the Facebook Connect..
The Verge

Oculus Rift S Virtual reality head-mounted display

Facebook is discontinuing the Oculus Rift S

 Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

Facebook-owned virtual reality company Oculus is ending sales of the Rift S headset next spring. It’s..
The Verge

Related videos from verified sources

DOH cuts dies with Quest Diagnostics [Video]

DOH cuts dies with Quest Diagnostics

The Florida Department of Health and the Florida Division of Emergency Management are severing all ties with Quest Diagnostics after Quest’s failure to follow Florida law and report all COVID-19..

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:18Published

Related news from verified sources

Facebook is officially killing off the Oculus Rift line

 Facebook is officially killing off the Rift. The company showed off its latest headset at its newly renamed Facebook Connect online event today, but they also...
TechCrunch Also reported by •The Vergeengadget

Oculus will stop selling the Rift S because the Quest 2 is just that good

 Pour one out for the Rift S because it's about to go the way of the dodo. Come springtime next year, Oculus will cease production and sales of the Rift S, its...
Mashable Also reported by •engadget

Facebook is ending the iconic Oculus Rift line of VR headsets to focus on standalone devices that can be played without a separate computer

 Facebook said it will stop making the Oculus Rift line of wired VR headsets in favor of wireless ones, starting with the Oculus Quest 2 this October.
Business Insider


Tweets about this