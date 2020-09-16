|
Oculus Quest vs. Oculus Quest 2: what’s the difference?
Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge
Facebook just announced the Oculus Quest 2, a successor to its Quest virtual reality headset from 2019. At $299 for the base model, the new beefed-up and slimmed-down Quest is $100 cheaper than its predecessor. It’s also shipping within a few weeks: preorders opened today, and it will be available for purchase in 22 countries on October 13th. Facebook will retire its Oculus Rift S next year and the original Quest supply is already sold out in many places, so the Quest 2 will soon be the only option for Oculus headset buyers.
The Quest 2 has the same basic features as the Quest. It’s a self-contained VR headset that doesn’t require a gaming PC or any external tracking sensors. It uses four built-in cameras to let people move around in VR,...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Facebook American online social networking service
HHS Spokesman Heads For Two-Month Leave After Bizarre Facebook Rant
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34Published
Connect 7: All the news from Facebook and Oculus’ big VR / AR eventA virtual conference for virtual reality
The Verge
The original Myst is coming to VRCyan Worlds
Myst creator Cyan Worlds is adapting its classic adventure game to virtual reality. Facebook and Cyan announced that Myst will get a VR..
The Verge
Liaison: No prospective date for Covid-19 enquiry
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:48Published
Oculus Quest Untethered virtual reality headset by Oculus VR
Oculus’ new Quest 2 VR headset starts at $299 and ships October 13thA second-generation Oculus Quest virtual reality headset, the Quest 2, is shipping next month starting at $299. Facebook opened preorders for the Quest 2 today,..
The Verge
Facebook’s Oculus Quest 2 leaks in full via official promo videosImage: Facebook Blueprint
The Oculus Quest 2 VR headset has leaked in full via a pair of promotional videos uploaded to a marketing hub run by parent..
The Verge
Virtual reality Computer-simulated environment simulating physical presence in real or imagined worlds
Logitech’s new gaming headsets are certified for Oculus Quest 2The G333 in-ear headphones connected to the Quest 2. | Logited
Logitech is launching two new gaming audio products that are built for the..
The Verge
VR Assassin’s Creed and Splinter Cell games are comingUbisoft has announced new Assassin’s Creed and Splinter Cell games built entirely for virtual reality. The games, announced during the Facebook Connect..
The Verge
Oculus Rift S Virtual reality head-mounted display
Facebook is discontinuing the Oculus Rift SPhoto by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge
Facebook-owned virtual reality company Oculus is ending sales of the Rift S headset next spring. It’s..
The Verge
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this