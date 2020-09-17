Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway made $800 million on Snowflake's first day of trading as the stock spiked

Business Insider Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
Snowflake's debut drew extraordinary investor demand, making it the largest-ever software IPO and the biggest US offering of 2020.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: Shares Of San Mateo-Based Snowflake Double On 1st Day Of Trading

Shares Of San Mateo-Based Snowflake Double On 1st Day Of Trading 01:47

 Ken Bastida reports on San Mateo's Snowflake holding biggest software IPO ever (9-16-2020)

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

What Does Buffett's Investment In Snowflake Show? [Video]

What Does Buffett's Investment In Snowflake Show?

Warren's Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway made a $570 million bet on Snowflake. According to Business Insider, the move shoes Buffett trusts his two portfolio managers, Todd Combs and Ted..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:28Published
Peloton Stock Leaps [Video]

Peloton Stock Leaps

On Friday, Peloton stock rose as much as 13% in pre-market trading. The increase came after the connected-fitness group reported its first quarterly profit. Robust demand for at-home exercise equipment..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:26Published
Buffett's Apple Stake Drops By $19-Billion [Video]

Buffett's Apple Stake Drops By $19-Billion

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway saw the value of its Apple stock tumble as much as $19 billion in two days. On Thursday, Apple's stock price dropped 8%. On Friday, Apple dropped as much as..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published

Related news from verified sources

Warren Buffett just made $800M in one day. What have you done lately?

Warren Buffett just made $800M in one day. What have you done lately? Warren Buffett generated more than $800 million on Wednesday after shares in software firm Snowflake doubled on the company’s first day of public trade....
The Next Web

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is set to plow more than $550 million into Snowflake when the cloud-data company goes public

 The famed investor's company has agreed to buy $250 million of stock in a private placement and over $300 million worth from Snowflake's former CEO.
Business Insider

Buffett's Berkshire Makes Fast $1 Billion on Snowflake's Surging IPO

 Snowflake Inc's shares more than doubled in their New York Stock Exchange debut on Wednesday, a day after the Warren Buffett-backed data warehouse company raised...
Newsmax


Tweets about this