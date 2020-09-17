Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway made $800 million on Snowflake's first day of trading as the stock spiked
Thursday, 17 September 2020 (
38 minutes ago) Snowflake's debut drew extraordinary investor demand, making it the largest-ever software IPO and the biggest US offering of 2020.
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
What Does Buffett's Investment In Snowflake Show?
Warren's Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway made a $570 million bet on Snowflake.
According to Business Insider, the move shoes Buffett trusts his two portfolio managers, Todd Combs and Ted..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:28 Published 5 days ago
Peloton Stock Leaps
On Friday, Peloton stock rose as much as 13% in pre-market trading. The increase came after the connected-fitness group reported its first quarterly profit. Robust demand for at-home exercise equipment..
Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:26 Published 6 days ago
Buffett's Apple Stake Drops By $19-Billion
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway saw the value of its Apple stock tumble as much as $19 billion in two days.
On Thursday, Apple's stock price dropped 8%.
On Friday, Apple dropped as much as..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33 Published 2 weeks ago
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this