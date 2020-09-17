Final Fantasy XVI Announced for PlayStation 5 and PC, No Release Date Yet Thursday, 17 September 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

It looks like the rumors before the PlayStation 5 Showcase were true after all and Square Enix did have a huge surprise for Final Fantasy fans. The next installment in the beloved franchise, Final Fantasy XVI has been confirmed but without a release date yet. Instead, we got a long trailer that shows gameplay footage and some of the game's protagonists. More importantly, we've seen combat footage, and judging by what was shown, Final Fantasy XVI's combat is more akin to Final Fantasy XV's combat rather than Final Fantasy VII Remake's. Naoki Yoshida, the person that turned Final Fantasy XIV from a total fiasco into a huge success for Square Enix is now the producer of Final Fantasy XVI, which ensures fans that they will get an unforgettable experience. According to Yoshida, the next big information reveal is scheduled for 2021, so tha...


